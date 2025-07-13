Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away on Sunday morning at his home in Filmnagar, Hyderabad . He was 83. Family sources told the media that he had been unwell for a few days and died due to age-related health issues. The news of his demise has deeply affected the film industry, where he had made a significant impact for over four decades. May he rest in peace.

Career beginnings Rao's journey in Tollywood Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao started his acting career on stage. He made his film debut with Pranam Khareedhu in 1978 and quickly gained recognition for his powerful screen presence. Known for his versatility, he acted in over 750 films across genres and was celebrated for his villainous, comic, and emotionally complex roles.

Legacy Worked with stars from all generations A Padma Shri recipient, Rao shared screen space with legendary stars and younger actors alike, including Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Dharam Tej. Some of his most memorable films include Ahana Pellanta, Pratighatana, Yamudiki Mogudu, Khaidi No.786 and Race Gurram. He was also a part of Bollywood movies such as Baaghi and Luck. He also served as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency between 1999 and 2004.