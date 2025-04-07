What's the story

Actor Dia Mirza has refuted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegations that she shared fake, AI-generated videos to support protests against tree-felling at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

In a statement on X/Twitter, Mirza clarified that she had not posted any manipulated visuals and urged for fact-checking before making such accusations.

The controversy started when photos and videos purportedly showing wildlife disruption due to tree-clearing started circulating online.