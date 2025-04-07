Dia Mirza refutes Telangana CM's AI-generated content claims
What's the story
Actor Dia Mirza has refuted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegations that she shared fake, AI-generated videos to support protests against tree-felling at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad.
In a statement on X/Twitter, Mirza clarified that she had not posted any manipulated visuals and urged for fact-checking before making such accusations.
The controversy started when photos and videos purportedly showing wildlife disruption due to tree-clearing started circulating online.
Actor's response
Mirza's response to CM Reddy's claims
Reacting to CM Reddy's claims, Mirza said on X, "The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli."
"One of them was that I had used FAKE AI-generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400 acres of land the government wanted to auction. This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI-generated," she said.
Twitter Post
Read Mirza's post
The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli.— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 6, 2025
One of them was that I had
used FAKE AI generated images/videosin support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400acres of land the government…
Actor's stance
Mirza's stand on Kancha Gachibowli tree-felling issue
As an advocate of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and Wildlife Trust of India's Ambassador, Mirza has been vocal against the Telangana government's plan to clear 400 acres of forest land for an IT park.
On April 2, she threw her weight behind the students protesting against the decision on X, writing, "Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow."
Twitter Post
'Forests offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow'
Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives.— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 2, 2025
Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow.
‘Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION.
Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad🌳🦌🦚#SaveKanchaForest…
Protests
Protests against the Telangana government's decision
Notably, the protests against the Telangana government's decision to clear 400 acres of forested land in Kancha Gachibowli have been spearheaded by the students of the University of Hyderabad.
The land is proposed to be used for an IT park and urban infrastructure, a move that has been criticized by environmentalists and students worried about the loss of biodiversity.
The matter is being heard in the Telangana HC and the Supreme Court.