What's the story

A new Instagram account, 'Officially Vaddy,' has sparked speculation among netizens, especially after Orry, Shalini Passi, and Sharvari followed the account.

The story deepened further when Orry and Passi welcomed and mentioned the mysterious user on Instagram Stories.

This fueled rumors that 'Officially Vaddy' could be Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's secret account, who has previously claimed that he has a private Instagram account.