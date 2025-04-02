Is Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram as 'Officially Vaddy'? Fans speculate
What's the story
A new Instagram account, 'Officially Vaddy,' has sparked speculation among netizens, especially after Orry, Shalini Passi, and Sharvari followed the account.
The story deepened further when Orry and Passi welcomed and mentioned the mysterious user on Instagram Stories.
This fueled rumors that 'Officially Vaddy' could be Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's secret account, who has previously claimed that he has a private Instagram account.
Social media buzz
'Officially Vaddy' was welcomed by Sharvari, too
The speculation surrounding 'Officially Vaddy' grew stronger when Orry posted an Instagram Story saying, "True friends don't let distance change them, they just pick off from where they left (sic)."
The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star hinted at the user's identity by saying her skin was glowing after meeting them. Sharvari also welcomed the user on Instagram.
These posts made netizens wonder if 'Officially Vaddy' could actually be Kapoor.
Reactions
What's so interesting about this profile, asked netizens
The mystery of 'Officially Vaddy' has sent fans into a tizzy on social media.
While one Reddit user speculated, "Must be Ranbir (sic)," another suggested, "They are trying to create another social experiment like orry (sic)."
A third one questioned what was so appealing about the account, asking, "What's so interesting about this profile btw? (sic)."
Social media plans
Kapoor hinted at making his Instagram account public
In an earlier interview with Mashable India, Kapoor hinted at making his account public.
"The thing is, I don't post, and I have no followers. I just have a handle so I can follow, but other than that, I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never, I could make my account public, but right now, I'm okay."
On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Animal and is currently prepping for Love & War and Ramayana.