What's the story

Telugu producer Naga Vamsi recently came under fire for his remarks on Hindi filmmakers, which he made during a producers' roundtable discussion with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

He implied that Bollywood was mostly catering to audiences in Bandra and Juhu, inviting the ire of industry personalities like Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Gupta.

Now, in light of the controversy, Vamsi has apologized and clarified his position.