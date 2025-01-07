Oops! Kylie Jenner's vintage Versace dress rips at Golden Globes
What's the story
Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old star of The Kardashians, reportedly suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday night (US local time).
The media personality was wearing a vintage Versace dress from Atelier Versace's Spring 1999 collection when fans noticed several seams had split.
The incident exposed part of her upper thigh as she posed for photos with the Fanning sisters.
Behind-the-scenes
'The dress didn't know what to do with all that'
The wardrobe malfunction prompted playful responses online, with one fan on X (formerly Twitter) commenting, "The dress didn't know what to do with all that."
Another fan humorously added, "No way, omg my girl," while a third joked, "It couldn't handle my girl's booty."
One more replied, "Oh wow, they need to start adding elastane to these dresses! Let the wearer get some comfort."
Fashion spotlight
Jenner's dress and jewelry details
Jenner's vintage Versace dress was perfect for her in all other ways. The backless gown had been worn and popularized by Elizabeth Hurley in a different color, earlier.
To complete her look, Jenner wore 35-carat diamond studs, a smaller 4-carat earring, and three rings totaling 35 carats from jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
Jenner was joined by her boyfriend, actor Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama for his role as Bob Dylan in The Complete Unknown.
Couple moments
Jenner and Chalamet's PDA at the Golden Globes
Although Chalamet walked the red carpet alone, the couple was spotted being affectionate inside the venue. They were caught kissing on camera, with Jenner cradling Chalamet's face.
Jenner has been quietly supporting Chalamet all awards season.
She was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of The Complete Unknown in December and was also reportedly at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
But she opted to stay behind the scenes at these events.
The couple first went public in 2023.