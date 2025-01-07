What's the story

Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old star of The Kardashians, reportedly suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday night (US local time).

The media personality was wearing a vintage Versace dress from Atelier Versace's Spring 1999 collection when fans noticed several seams had split.

The incident exposed part of her upper thigh as she posed for photos with the Fanning sisters.