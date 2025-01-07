Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert: Organizers warned against child safety, noise levels
What's the story
Coldplay, the world-famous band fronted by Chris Martin, has been served a notice ahead of its much-awaited concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.
The notice directs the band and event organizers to not involve children in any stage activity.
The directive was issued by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure to protect children's rights at the concert.
Safety protocols
Additional safety measures outlined in the notice
The notice also stressed other safety measures, including that kids shouldn't be allowed to enter the concert venue without ear protection gear or headsets.
The organizers have been directed to follow a noise control protocol, keeping sound levels under 120 decibels.
Not following these directives could invite strict action from the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad city.
Complaint response
Notice issued in response to complaint about children's health
The notice was issued after a complaint by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh.
Dharnevar had said that prolonged exposure to loud sounds could be harmful to a child's physical and mental health.
He also reiterated his commitment to taking similar steps in the future to protect children's rights.
Concert details
Coldplay's Ahmedabad concerts added due to 'unprecedented demand'
Coldplay will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as part of their Music of the Spheres tour.
Initially, only one performance was scheduled but a second show was added due to "unprecedented demand" from fans.
The ticketing platform BookMyShow announced this additional show in November 2024, adding that each user could book a maximum of four tickets across all Ahmedabad shows.
Band's return
Coldplay's return to India after 9-year hiatus
The Ahmedabad concerts will be Coldplay's first in India in nine years.
The band, which includes lead vocalist Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, last performed in India in 2016 at Mumbai's Global Citizen Festival.
Before their Ahmedabad shows, they will also perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18-20.