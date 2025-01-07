What's the story

Sania Mirza, a legendary tennis player, is a natural candidate for a biopic. Although there have been rumors circulating about it for some time, no official updates have surfaced.

Now this might change, as she recently hinted at a biopic based on her life.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the former sports star confirmed that the project is indeed in the works, saying, "A biopic has been on the cards."