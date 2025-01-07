Sania Mirza's biopic: Is it finally happening
What's the story
Sania Mirza, a legendary tennis player, is a natural candidate for a biopic. Although there have been rumors circulating about it for some time, no official updates have surfaced.
Now this might change, as she recently hinted at a biopic based on her life.
Talking to Hindustan Times, the former sports star confirmed that the project is indeed in the works, saying, "A biopic has been on the cards."
Motherhood commitment
'I haven't had offers of late...'
"A lot of people have been talking about it," said Mirza, revealing, "But I haven't had offers of late."
Meanwhile, she stressed that her son Izhaan is always her priority. "No matter what I do in my life, my son Izhaan is always going to be my priority."
"That doesn't mean I don't do other things. I try to revolve my stuff around Izhaan as much as I can," explained Mirza, who became a mother in 2018.
Work-life balance
Mirza on balancing work and motherhood
Last year, during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Mirza was asked who she'd like to cast as herself in a potential biopic.
Recalling Shah Rukh Khan's previous comments, she said, "If Shah Rukh ji does the film, I might play myself. And I'll definitely do it if Akshay Kumar is in it."
For context, in 2016, when Mirza's biography Ace Against Odds was launched, SRK had expressed interest in making a film about her life.
Top picks
If not herself, Mirza's top picks for biopic role
Khan, at that time, had said, "Whenever there is a movie made on Sania, I think it will be very inspiring and it will be fantastic. And I don't know... ask her if she will let me play her love interest. But, I will produce it for sure."
Meanwhile, if she were to not play herself, Mirza's top picks for the role were Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone.