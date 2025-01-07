Massive fire breaks out at Udit Narayan's building; neighbor dies
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at Uddhachay Paan Apartment, the home of famous singer Udit Narayan, in Shastri Nagar, Andheri on Monday night (January 6).
Per reports, the fire erupted at around 9:15pm and spread rapidly across the building, causing extensive damage. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a lamp's flame spreading rapidly, engulfing the area in flames.
Narayan was reportedly safe during the fire, however, one died in the incident.
Incident details
Fire was reportedly caused by electrical equipment
The fire resulted in the death of Rahul Mishra (75), a neighbor of Narayan who lived on the 11th floor of the building. He was pronounced dead from asphyxiation after being rushed to Kokilaben Hospital.
His 38-year-old relative, Raunak Mishra, who was also in the flat at the time, sustained serious injuries in the fire.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed the fire was caused in Mishra's flat by electrical equipment in the house.
Claims
Bystander alleged fire triggered by a 'diya'
However, according to a bystander, the incident was allegedly triggered by a diya, whose flame ignited nearby curtains.
The fire was first reported by a citizen at 10:02pm, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) upgraded it to a Level-II fire by 11:20pm. The blaze was brought under control and extinguished by 1:49am.
The singer has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.
Twitter Post
Here's the viral video
