What's the story

A massive fire broke out at Uddhachay Paan Apartment, the home of famous singer Udit Narayan, in Shastri Nagar, Andheri on Monday night (January 6).

Per reports, the fire erupted at around 9:15pm and spread rapidly across the building, causing extensive damage. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a lamp's flame spreading rapidly, engulfing the area in flames.

Narayan was reportedly safe during the fire, however, one died in the incident.