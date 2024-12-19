Summarize Simplifying... In short In a tragic ferry accident in Mumbai, first responders, including local boat drivers, rescued numerous passengers, prioritizing women and children.

The incident, described as horrific by the rescuers, involved a ferry carrying 80 people to Elephanta Island.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged financial aid to the victims' families and the injured from the National Relief Fund. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accident has left 13 dead

'Never seen such horror': First responders after Mumbai ferry accident

By Chanshimla Varah 10:14 am Dec 19, 202410:14 am

What's the story A deadly collision between a ferry and an Indian Navy craft off the Mumbai coast has left 13 dead. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Navy vessel, undergoing engine trials, lost control and rammed into a passenger ferry headed from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. Around 99 people were rescued from the scene by first responders, who described the event as chaotic and tragic.

Rescue details

First responders recount harrowing rescue operation

Arif Bamane, a pilot boat driver for Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT), was one of the first responders to the accident site. He said rescuers prioritized women and children in the operation. Bamane's boat, which had only four crew members, rescued around 20-25 people before handing them over to naval boats. He recalled performing chest compressions on a small girl who had water in her lungs till she started breathing normally.

Additional rescues

Tourist boat driver rescues 16 individuals

Another boat driver, Iqbal Gothekar, arrived at the scene soon after leaving Elephanta Island. His tourist boat saved 16 people and brought them back safely to the Gateway of India. Both Bamane and Gothekar said they had never seen such a horrific incident in their careers. The capsized ferry had a capacity of 80 people and left the Gateway of India for Elephanta Island around 45 minutes before the disaster, PTI reported, citing sources.

Passenger

Water started entering our boat: Passenger

"The speedboat crashed into our boat and water started entering our boat and it overturned. The driver asked us to wear lifejackets," a passenger on board the vessel told ABP Majha. "I swam for fifteen minutes before I was rescued by another boat," the passenger, who did not identify himself, said.

Relief

PM announces relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised an ex gratia payment of ₹200,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each killed in the boat tragedy, as well as a ₹50,000 payout to the injured. The Elephanta Caves, which attract a regular stream of tourists throughout the year, are a UNESCO historical site constructed between the 5th and 6th century A.D.