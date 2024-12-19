Summarize Simplifying... In short MP Barq's residence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation for suspected electricity theft, with signs of tampering found in two meters.

This follows a wider crackdown on power theft in the region, amid allegations of illegal mini-power stations being set up in local mosques.

The probe coincides with Barq's legal troubles over accusations of inciting violence in a recent mosque dispute, which resulted in four fatalities.

The raid was part of routine drive

Sambhal riot accused MP's house inspected for alleged power theft

By Chanshimla Varah 09:55 am Dec 19, 202409:55 am

What's the story A team of the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Department, with police, raided the house of Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Zia ur Rehman Barq in Sambhal on Thursday. The raid was part of a routine drive against electricity theft and to check suspected irregularities in electricity usage at Barq's residence. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra confirmed the raid was due to indications of non-compliance with standard procedures for electricity connections.

Irregularities discovered

Evidence of meter tampering found at MP's residence

During the inspection, officials noticed signs of tampering in two electricity meters at Barq's residence. The electricity department is now gearing up to file an FIR against Barq over these irregularities. Earlier, old meters were removed from his house and sent to a lab for testing after displaying zero consumption on the annual electricity bill. The current inspection checked readings from newly installed meters and assessed the electrical load from air conditioners and other appliances.

Inspection challenges

Locked rooms and police presence during inspection

Santosh Tripathi, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Sambhal, observed that some rooms on the first and second floors were locked during the inspection. Days ago, smart meters were installed at his home as part of wider efforts to curb electricity theft in Sambhal's Deepasarai locality. This development came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that "many mosques were found to be setting up illegal sub-stations inside them, and connections were being distributed for freemini-power stations."

Ongoing investigation

MP Barq under scrutiny amid Sambhal tensions

"The line loss of the power corporation...is less than 30%, but the line loss in Deepasarai and Miyasarai localities of Sambhal is 78% and 82%.... This is looting the country's resources," Adityanath said. The probe into Barq's home follows tensions after recent violence in Sambhal over a mosque survey. Barq is accused of inciting violence that led to four deaths and has moved the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his arrest in connection with the incident.