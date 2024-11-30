Summarize Simplifying... In short A massive fire, triggered by a short circuit and subsequent petrol ignition, engulfed Varanasi railway station, destroying around 200 two-wheelers.

The blaze, which took over two hours and the combined efforts of 12 fire brigade vehicles and several police teams to extinguish, predominantly affected vehicles belonging to railway employees.

The fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit

Video: Massive fire at Varanasi railway station destroys 200 two-wheelers

By Chanshimla Varah 03:50 pm Nov 30, 2024

What's the story A massive fire broke out in the vehicle parking area of Cantt railway station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning. The blaze, which is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit, engulfed over 200 two-wheelers and several bicycles. Dramatic footage from the scene showed towering flames and thick smoke billowing from the parking lot. There were no reports of injuries.

Emergency response teams battle Varanasi station blaze

Around 12 fire brigade vehicles, along with teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police, were deployed to douse the inferno. It took over two hours to douse the fire completely. CO GRP Kunwar Bahadur Singh confirmed that "the fire was due to a short circuit," adding that further investigations are underway.

Short circuit and petrol ignition suspected in fire

Eyewitnesses said a short circuit was reported around 10:30pm on Friday night, which was temporarily fixed by electricians. But another short circuit a few hours later ignited petrol in one of the motorcycles, triggering the massive fire. Many of the destroyed vehicles belonged to railway employees who regularly park their two-wheelers at the station. The authorities are continuing their investigation into this incident.

