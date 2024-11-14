Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to enhance security and improve grievance redressal, Delhi market vendors are now required to display their names and contact numbers on their carts.

This move, agreed upon by the market association and locals, will also aid in maintaining a record of all vendors for local authorities.

Similar directives have been issued in the past in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while the Supreme Court has intervened to limit the information displayed to food types only. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new rule was introduced by local councilor Amit Kharkhari

Delhi vendors asked to display names, numbers on carts: Why

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:51 am Nov 14, 202410:51 am

What's the story Street vendors at the vegetable market in Najafgarh, Delhi, have been asked to display their names and phone numbers on their carts. The new rule, introduced by local councilor Amit Kharkhari and the market association, comes after complaints of unidentified sellers suspected to be "illegal" Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. Each vendor's cart will now be given a unique "thela number" by the market association after an identity verification process using documents like Aadhaar cards.

Official statement

Rule aims to improve market system, not discriminate: Officials

Kharkhari clarified the rule is for security purposes and not to discriminate against any community. "This is just for security," he said. Santosh Rajput, President of the Nazafgarh Vyapar Mandal, said they want to improve the system in the vegetable market with this move. "If the names and phone numbers of vendors are displayed on their carts, any buyer with a grievance can report it to us," Rajput added.

Record maintenance

Market association to maintain record of all vendors

The market association will keep a record of all vendors and their identity verification. This will be sent to local police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for security purposes. The verification will be completed by November 20. According to reports, the new rule was unanimously agreed upon by the market association and locals during a meeting at Kharkhari's office, with around 300 street vendors in Najafgarh market area expected to comply.

Past instances

UP government's order for eateries along Kanwar Yatra

In July, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. This move was aimed at preventing any inadvertent "harm to the religious sentiments of pilgrims." In the same month, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Ujjain Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh also directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers.

Details

SC's intervention

However, the Supreme Court intervened, imposing an interim stay on these directives, ruling that food sellers could be required to display food types, but not the owners' names. Two months later, in September, CM Adityanath reissued the directive for eateries, emphasizing verification of employees, including operators, by joint teams from various departments. Additionally, CCTVs were mandated, and staff were required to wear masks and gloves.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal's U-turn on nameplate order

In September, Himachal Pradesh too, governed by the Congress, issued an order requiring shopkeepers and street vendors to display owner information for identification, according to minister minister Vikramaditya Singh. However, the Congress government of Himachal distanced itself from Singh's comment that restaurants and eateries will now have to display the names of owners and staff. The state made it clear that no such decision has been taken.