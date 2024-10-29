Tihar jail warden's meth lab busted in Greater Noida
A joint operation of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a methamphetamine lab in Greater Noida on October 25. Reportedly, the lab was operated by a warden of Tihar Jail. The raid led to the seizure of around 95kg of drugs, in solid and liquid form.
Warden, businessman among those arrested in raid
The warden was allegedly involved in procuring chemicals and machinery required for drug production. A Delhi-based businessman, who was previously detained by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for narcotics-related activities, was also found on the premises during the raid. He is suspected to have established contacts with the Tihar Jail warden to procure necessary chemicals and equipment for drug production.
Mumbai chemist, Mexican cartel member linked to operation
Reportedly, a Mumbai-based chemist was brought in by the accused to supervise the manufacturing process. Quality checks were conducted by a member of a Mexican drug cartel living in Delhi, connecting the international cartel to the lab's operations. After their arrest, all four suspects were produced before a magistrate on October 27 and remanded to three days in police custody for further investigation.
Authorities trace financial trails, assets from illegal operation
Authorities are now tracing financial trails and assets acquired through this illegal operation. The NCB has highlighted an increasing trend of establishing clandestine drug labs in industrial areas to avoid detection by local law enforcement. Similar labs have been dismantled earlier this year in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.