Summarize Simplifying... In short A clandestine meth lab run by a Tihar jail warden and a Delhi businessman, previously detained for narcotics activities, was busted in Greater Noida.

The duo, along with a Mumbai chemist and a Mexican cartel member, were arrested and are under investigation.

Authorities are now tracking the financial trails and assets linked to this illegal operation, highlighting a growing trend of hidden drug labs in industrial areas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Around 95kg of drugs were seized

Tihar jail warden's meth lab busted in Greater Noida

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:31 pm Oct 29, 202402:31 pm

What's the story A joint operation of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a methamphetamine lab in Greater Noida on October 25. Reportedly, the lab was operated by a warden of Tihar Jail. The raid led to the seizure of around 95kg of drugs, in solid and liquid form.

Arrests made

Warden, businessman among those arrested in raid

The warden was allegedly involved in procuring chemicals and machinery required for drug production. A Delhi-based businessman, who was previously detained by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for narcotics-related activities, was also found on the premises during the raid. He is suspected to have established contacts with the Tihar Jail warden to procure necessary chemicals and equipment for drug production.

Additional suspects

Mumbai chemist, Mexican cartel member linked to operation

Reportedly, a Mumbai-based chemist was brought in by the accused to supervise the manufacturing process. Quality checks were conducted by a member of a Mexican drug cartel living in Delhi, connecting the international cartel to the lab's operations. After their arrest, all four suspects were produced before a magistrate on October 27 and remanded to three days in police custody for further investigation.

Investigation continues

Authorities trace financial trails, assets from illegal operation

Authorities are now tracing financial trails and assets acquired through this illegal operation. The NCB has highlighted an increasing trend of establishing clandestine drug labs in industrial areas to avoid detection by local law enforcement. Similar labs have been dismantled earlier this year in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.