Summarize Simplifying... In short The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Jharkhand's acting DGP, Gupta, following complaints of bias.

He is to hand over his duties to the most senior DGP-level officer and the state government must enforce this by Saturday evening.

This isn't Gupta's first controversy, as he was previously transferred from Jharkhand during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to similar allegations and has faced accusations of authority misuse in 2016. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jharkhand will hold assembly polls in November

EC orders removal of Jharkhand's acting DGP over biasness complaints

By Chanshimla Varah 04:15 pm Oct 19, 202404:15 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate removal of Anurag Gupta from his post as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) in Jharkhand. This comes ahead of the state assembly elections, which are slated for November 13 and 20. The ECI's order is reportedly based on a "history of complaints against him in previous elections."

Past allegations

Gupta's past election complaints influence ECI decision

Gupta now has to hand over his duties to the senior-most DGP-level officer in the cadre. The Jharkhand State Government has been directed to enforce this order by 7:00pm on Saturday and submit a list of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by 10:00am on Monday. Notably, Gupta was relieved from his post as ADG (Special Branch), Jharkhand, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well over allegations of biased conduct by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Career shift

Gupta's reassignment and return to Jharkhand

After these allegations, he was transferred to the Resident Commissioner's Office in Delhi and barred from returning to Jharkhand till the election process was completed. In 2016, during the Biennial Elections to the Council of States from Jharkhand, Gupta accused of misuse of authority as Additional DGP. Further, a case was registered against him in Jagannathpur Thana under various sections of the IPC in March 2018.