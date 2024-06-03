Next Article

Confident of victory, BJP plans weekend 'political event' to celebrate

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:01 am Jun 03, 202410:01 am

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—energized by exit polls—is planning a "political event" to celebrate its anticipated electoral victory, likely over the weekend. The celebration is expected to coincide with the official swearing-in ceremony of the new government. The event is likely to be held at the Bharat Mandapam or Kartavya Path. It is themed as a showcase of the "cultural heritage of India." It is likely to be attended by 8,000-10,000 people, including "representatives of foreign governments."

Context

Why does this story matter?

At least 12 exit polls—released on Saturday—predict a big win for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to secure a third straight term. The polls have also predicted that the ruling alliance will dominate in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and the Left-led alliance in Kerala will face a rout. Separately, in West Bengal, the BJP is expected to perform better than last time (22 seats). To be sure, exit polls are not always accurate.

Tender issued

Tender issued for swearing-in ceremony

Meanwhile, ahead of Tuesday's vote counting, the President's Secretariat has issued a tender for supplying decorative indoor and ornamental plants for the Prime Minister and ministers' swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The tender is estimated at ₹21.97 lakh. Sources stated that preparations for the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan began last week.

Ceremony preparations

Swearing-in ceremony preparations underway

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has also began preparations for the swearing-in ceremony. Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is facilitating travel arrangements for newly-elected MPs from across India. This includes ensuring their smooth arrival at transit points such as airports and railway stations, as well as their accommodation in the capital.

Lok Sabha elections

Vote counting to begin tomorrow at 8am

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections—the second longest since 1951-52—spanned six weeks and seven phases. The extensive electoral process started on April 19, followed by phases on April 26, May 7, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The vote counting will begin at 8:00am on Tuesday and will continue until all votes from the 543 constituencies are tallied by the Election Commission of India.