Sita Soren resigned from the JMM on Tuesday

Sita Soren resigns from JMM, joins BJP

By Riya Baibhawi 03:06 pm Mar 19, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sita Soren on Tuesday quit her party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. Sita, daughter-in-law of party president Shibu Soren, cited "continuous neglect" and isolation from both the party and her family as reasons for her departure. According to reports, she was unhappy after not being chosen for the chief minister's post after Hemant Soren's arrest.

Why does this story matter?

The move comes just two months after former Jharkhand Chief Minister and her brother-in-law Hemant was arrested in an alleged money laundering case. Notably, Sita is also on trial for allegedly accepting a bribe during the 2012 Rajya Sabha elections, with a verdict anticipated soon. Her's resignation could significantly affect the political landscape of Jharkhand, and may benefit the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

Isolated by party, family members: Sita Soren

In her resignation letter to Shibu, Sita conveyed profound sadness and said that she was quitting with a "very sad heart." She detailed the "neglect" she and her family have endured since the passing of her late husband, Durga Soren. "We have been isolated by the party and family members, which has been extremely painful for me," Sita noted. She also alluded to a "deep-seated conspiracy" against her family, which solidified her decision to leave the JMM.

Internal strife unravels after Sita's resignation

Sita's resignation has brought to fore the internal strife within the JMM. According to party insiders, she expressed dissatisfaction with the potential candidacy of Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren, for the CM's post following his arrest. Furthermore, Sita had advocated for her elder daughter, Jayshree Soren, to stand for the Dumka parliamentary constituency in the upcoming elections, but reportedly her requests were not met. It's worth mentioning that Sita held the position of central general secretary within the JMM.

Read: Sita's resignation letter here