Manohar Lal Khattar resigned on Tuesday morning

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigns amid BJP-JJP alliance crisis

11:47 am Mar 12, 2024

What's the story Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tendered his resignation on Tuesday morning after a meeting with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Khattar's resignation, along with that of his entire cabinet, occurred amid rumors of a potential rift within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance. The rift revolves around seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP-JJP friction is due to the former's resistance to the JJP's request for two out of 10 constituencies in Haryana. This isn't the first instance of strain within the coalition, as the JJP, formed just before the 2019 elections, is concerned about the impact of farmer protests on its Jat voter base. Notably, Haryana is gearing up for assembly elections in October.

Number game

Nayab Singh Saini likely to replace Khattar

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 90-member Assembly with 40 seats, is confident of forming the government again with the support of independent MLAs, and Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. Earlier, the BJP had formed a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP. According to reports, State BJP chief and Kurukshetra MLA Nayab Singh Saini might replace Khattar.

MLA's statements

Independent MLAs pledge support to BJP-led government

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat stated that the alliance was nearing a breaking point, but some independent MLAs would continue to support the Khattar government. Another independent MLA, Dharampal Gonder, also confirmed that independent MLAs were backing the BJP-led administration. Kanda claimed that despite the strained BJP-JJP alliance, the BJP could secure all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state independently.

BJP meeting

Central BJP leaders to oversee the transition

Central BJP leaders, including Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are present in the state to oversee the transition. Meanwhile, both the BJP and JJP's top leadership have scheduled separate meetings with their respective MLAs. Prior to this, Khattar will convene a meeting of all BJP ministers at his residence.