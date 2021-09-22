Haryana government to give subsidy on purchase of e-vehicles: CM

Manohar Lal Khattar, his ministers, and BJP MLAs rode bicycles from the CM's official residence to the Haryana Civil Secretariat to mark World Car Free Day

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to give a subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles to encourage their use. Khattar, his ministers, and BJP MLAs rode bicycles from the Chief Minister's official residence to the Haryana Civil Secretariat to mark World Car Free Day on Wednesday.

Distance

Khattar has cycled the distance in the past also

The Civil Secretariat is nearly two kilometers from Khattar's official residence in Chandigarh. He has cycled the distance on a few occasions in the past also. Khattar, according to an official statement, said that in a bid to encourage the use of electric vehicles, the state government has decided to give subsidy on their purchase.

Appeal

Khattar appealed to people to cycle as often as possible

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to people to cycle as often as possible, saying it is an affordable and environment-friendly mode of commuting. Khattar later drove an e-vehicle from the secretariat back to his official residence. Earlier, he inaugurated an awareness exhibition on e-vehicles organized at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on the occasion of World Car Free Day.

Commuting

Khattar also urged people to adopt a car-pooling system

"People consider vehicles as a status symbol so employees and officers use vehicles as the main mode of commuting even when they stay close to their offices," said the Chief Minister. On the occasion, Khattar called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pooling system or to travel on foot or cycle to nearby places.

Emphasis

CNG buses were encouraged in Gurugram to curb pollution: Khattar

The Chief Minister also said plying of CNG buses has been encouraged in Gurugram till now to curb pollution, but now the emphasis will also be laid on running e-buses and e-autos there too. Among those who cycled from the Chief Minister's residence to the Civil Secretariat included Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, and several MLAs.