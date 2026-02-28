OpenAI fires employee for using insider info in online betting
OpenAI has terminated an employee over their involvement in prediction markets, including Polymarket, according to WIRED. The company alleges that the employee used confidential information from OpenAI in connection with their trades. While the name of the employee hasn't been disclosed, a company spokesperson confirmed that their actions violated a policy against using inside information for personal gain.
What are prediction markets?
Prediction markets, such as Polymarket and Kalshi, are platforms where people can bet on the outcomes of real-world events. The bets can be placed on anything from product launches to IPO timelines. Despite their gambling-like nature, these platforms prefer to call themselves financial platforms rather than gambling sites. Kalshi is a regulated exchange. Earlier this week, it fined and banned a MrBeast editor for alleged insider trading.
Incident highlights the importance of maintaining confidentiality
OpenAI confirmed the firing to WIRED and included a spokesperson's statement about the violation of company policy. The incident highlights the company's strict policy against using confidential information for personal gain, especially in prediction markets.