OpenAI fires employee for using insider info in online betting

Market overview

What are prediction markets?

Prediction markets, such as Polymarket and Kalshi, are platforms where people can bet on the outcomes of real-world events. The bets can be placed on anything from product launches to IPO timelines. Despite their gambling-like nature, these platforms prefer to call themselves financial platforms rather than gambling sites. Kalshi is a regulated exchange. Earlier this week, it fined and banned a MrBeast editor for alleged insider trading.