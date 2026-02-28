Brad's friend blasts Angelina after son Maddox drops father's surname

Following the name change, a close friend of Pitt has criticized Jolie, calling it "a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like." The friend told TMZ, "It's sad." However, there has been no official response from either Pitt or Jolie regarding this controversy yet.

Family dynamics

Siblings also distanced from their father's last name

Maddox's name change follows a trend among his siblings. His sister Shiloh legally dropped the "Pitt" surname in August 2024, just days after her 18th birthday. Other siblings, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, have also distanced themselves from their father's last name, though it is unclear if these changes were legal or personal choices for specific events. The duo has been through a highly publicized divorce, which was first filed in September 2016 and finalized in December 2024.