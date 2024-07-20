In short Simplifying... In short Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has legally dropped 'Pitt' from her name, a move that has reportedly upset her father.

This follows a trend among the Jolie-Pitt children, with Zahara and Vivienne also opting for single-surname usage.

Amidst an ongoing custody battle between Jolie and Pitt, this development adds another layer to the family's complex dynamics.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt moves to legally drop Brad Pitt's last name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt publishes name change notice to remove Brad's surname

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Jul 20, 202411:50 am

What's the story Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood celebrities Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has publicly declared her intention to drop "Pitt" from her surname. She made this announcement through a notice published in the LA Times. The proposed name change would see her become Shiloh Jolie. This move follows a petition she filed on her 18th birthday in May, expressing a desire to disassociate herself from Pitt amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with Jolie.

Legal representation

Shiloh hired own attorney for name change process

Shiloh independently hired and paid for her own attorney to handle the name change process, a source told Entertainment Tonight. This suggests that Jolie was not involved in this decision and could not comment on it. Under California law, before a judge can approve a name change petition, the request must be published in a newspaper for one month. This ensures that the name change is publicly announced, providing a period for any objections to be raised.

Emotional impact

Pitt was 'aware' and 'upset' over daughter's legal move

News of Shiloh's decision to drop her father's surname has reportedly upset Pitt. A source close to the actor revealed that he was "aware and upset" about his daughter's actions. The same source shared that Pitt had always wanted a daughter and felt immense joy when Shiloh was born, making this development particularly distressing for him. Notably, Pitt also has an elder daughter, Zahara (19).

Family trend

Other Jolie-Pitt children also opted for single-surname usage

Shiloh's decision to drop "Pitt" from her surname is not an isolated incident among the Jolie-Pitt children. Zahara, the eldest daughter of the ex-couple, made headlines last fall when she used only "Jolie" during an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony. Similarly, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (16) used only "Jolie" in the Playbill for the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother.

Legal disputes

Ongoing custody battle between Jolie and Pitt continues

Pitt and Jolie—who separated in 2016—have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle since their separation. The couple was declared legally single in 2019, but disputes over their Chateau Miraval winery and child custody remain unresolved. According to court documents filed by the family's former security guard, Tony Webb, Jolie allegedly encouraged the children to "avoid" their father during visits—an accusation countered by Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy.