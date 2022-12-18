Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt! Revealing the Hollywood star's fitness secrets

Dec 18, 2022

Age is just a number for Brad Pitt

The Troy star turns 59 today! One of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, William Bradley Pitt, lovingly called Brad Pitt, has a lot of accolades and love from around the world to his credit. He's one man aging like fine wine, proving that age is just a number. On his birthday, let's check out the secrets to his timeless fitness.

Pitt mostly focuses on cardio and thoroughly enjoys it

During an interview, Pitt once revealed that he thoroughly enjoys doing cardio, and it is the very key to his ripped physique. He follows a particular workout routine, which he indulges in six days a week. From chest, shoulders, and arms to legs and abs, the Fight Club actor performs a lot of different exercises to maintain his enviable physique.

'The Lost City' star follows a weekly workout plan

On Mondays, Pitt does six exercises that help him tone his chest and shoulders. Tuesday is leg day with eight different exercises, followed by nine ab-specific exercises on Wednesdays. He focuses on his arms on Thursdays, and on Fridays, he performs Monday's workout, and on Saturdays, he indulges in Tuesday's workout. Sundays are for rest when he focuses on recovery and relaxation.

Here's how he looked like an absolute dreamboat in 'Troy'

Pitt's Troy workout is quite engaging but not suited for beginners. The actor followed a mixed bag of yoga and stretches, weight training, and martial arts, each lasting for one hour. He performed exercises like duck squats, single-leg squats, lunges, calf raises, and hanging leg raises. Thai-knee abs, jab-cross combinations, and jab-cross-roundhouse kicks were some martial art moves he practiced.

Pitt focuses on clean eating, no matter what

Despite changing his diet several times owing to the roles he has played onscreen, he has never done away with his principle of clean eating. The heartthrob's staple food includes eggs, lean chicken and fish, fruits, brown rice, oatmeal, whole grain bread, and leafy green veggies. His diet is rich in proteins and has lesser amounts of carbs and fats.

The 'Ad Astra' actor steers clear of processed food

Although Pitt is quite strict about his diet, he does indulge in a few cheat meals every now and then. Despite that, you will never find him eating processed food and refined sugar. Not just that, he keeps himself totally away from food with high-fat content, artificial ingredients, and hydrogenated oils. The actor also quit drinking alcohol years ago.