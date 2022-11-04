Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Tabu: Here are the actor's beauty secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 04, 2022, 10:59 am 3 min read

Celebrating Tabu's birthday as we reveal her beauty secrets

The Cheeni Kum star turns 52 today! Starting her Bollywood journey in 1982 and making it all the way to 2022 with the second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Tabu is among the most legendary actors today. Besides her impeccable acting skills, she's also admired for her flawless beauty that hasn't aged a day. Here's taking a look into her beauty secrets on her birthday.

With love from mom Tabu swears by her mother's beauty tip

When it comes to beauty products, Tabu is very selective and cautious about what she uses on her face. Additionally, the actor also reveals that she swears by her mother's secret, which is to drink lots of water, indulge in regular exercise, and always have a positive attitude. Speaking of her exercise routine, she thoroughly enjoys going on long walks when she finds time.

Steering clear of chemicals The 'Andhadhun' actor makes her own scrubs at home

Tabu shared in an interview that she has sensitive skin, which is why she doesn't fall for facials and chemical-based scrubs. She uses sea salt and Vaseline as a pre-bath exfoliator, which works pretty well for her when it comes to tanned skin and dark patches on her elbows and knees. Moreover, she indulges in her skincare routine daily for 30-45 minutes.

Take notes The 'Haider' actor's daily skincare routine

Tabu begins her skincare routine by washing her face with a mild soap and then moisturizing it with a cream suitable to her sensitive skin. Paying attention to her neck she does a short massage to increase blood circulation. Then she goes on to moisturize her arms, legs, and feet. Before she hits the sack, she applies her night cream.

Grab some tips Moisturizing and proper sleep are keys to her beauty

Tabu reveals that a good night's sleep is her go-to ritual as it freshens her up, puts her in a good mood, and gives her the energy to get a lot more done. She also believes that there is no substitute for getting enough sleep as it automatically helps her skin get better. She also shared that one should moisturize their skin regardless of age.

More secrets Any guesses for Tabu's favorite skin food?

When it comes to skin foods, Tabu says that there's nothing better than fruits. Additionally, she shares that coconut water is incredibly helpful in maintaining her skin health. Curious to know about the cosmetics she carries in her bags? Well, the actor ensures that she carries her lip gloss, perfume, a bright red lipstick, a kajal pencil, and a tiny tub of Vaseline.