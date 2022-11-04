Lifestyle

National Candy Day 2022: 5 'candylicious' recipes you should try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 04, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Cook these five delicious and easy candy recipe at home

Kids and kids at heart, prepare for a sugar rush! November 4 marks National Candy Day in the US and it is when our taste buds yearn time-travel to our childhood days to savor loads of colorful candies. So to celebrate this occasion with oodles of flavor - in all sizes, shapes, and colors, we gathered five candy recipes you could prepare today.

Colorful Turkish Jujubes

Sprinkle some gelatin powder in one cup of cold water and keep it aside to soften. Separately, make syrup by cooking some sugar in water and forming a thick consistency. Remove it from the stove and add the gelatin, orange juice, lemon juice, and your favorite food color. Mix them well and strain them later. Allow it to set, then cut it into desired shapes.

Nostalgic Gummy bears

Heat 1/2 cup cold water in a saucepan. Add two tablespoons of unflavored gelatin powder to it, followed by 85 gm of flavored gelatin. Mix well. Allow the mixture to heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the stove once done. Now pour the mixture into a bear-shaped mold to set. Freeze for 20 minutes and binge on your gummy bears.

Flavorful Lollipops

Spray a lollipop mold lightly with non-stick cooking spray or oil. Wipe out the excess and only let the thinnest layer of oil remain. Insert candy sticks in the mold. Prepare a syrup by cooking sugar and water over medium-high heat. Once it boils and the sugar gets dissolved, add your favorite flavor extract and food color. Pour in the molds, freeze, and serve.

Instant Dalgona candy

Put some sugar on a metal ladle and place it directly over a medium flame. Stir continuously until it melts. Remove the ladle from heat and then add a pinch of baking soda to it. Mix well. Pour the mixture onto parchment paper in equal portions. Using a measuring cup, flatten the circles and then use cookie cutters of different shapes to make candies.

Fruity Sour gummy candy

Puree strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. You can also puree them all to have three different flavors. Heat the puree with water, honey, and lemon juice, and bring it to a simmer. Whisk some gelatin into the mixture and let it simmer more. Remove and strain the hard bits. Now, pour the mixture into a mold and freeze. Toss the candies in a sugar-lime mixture. Serve.