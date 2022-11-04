Lifestyle

Happy birthday Milind Soman! Check out his fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 04, 2022

Did you known that Milind Soman has never followed intermittent fasting?

Regarded as one of the most inspiring fitness icons in the country, model, actor, and producer, Milind Soman always motivates his fans on social media to follow a healthy lifestyle. He is very consistent and regular with his workout routine and follows a strict diet to stay in shape. Here's revealing the fitness ambassador's exercise and diet routine on his 57th birthday.

Exercise Soman works out at least 15-20 minutes every day

Soman works out for at least 15-20 minutes every day and focuses on the regularity of natural movement and moderation to minimize the risk of injury. He does micro workouts between 30 seconds to two minutes at a time. He does around 30 rounds of Surya Namaskar in seven minutes every day to increase his mobility. Soman also does 60 push-ups in a minute.

Cycling Soman practices cycling every day to stay fit

The Bajirao Mastani actor is a big fan of cycling and cycles very frequently to stay fit. He exercises with mugdal to improve his shoulder strength and flexibility. At the end of his exercises, he does a one-minute headstand. He also practices pull-ups regularly to improve his posture. He loves performing various outdoor activities like rowing, swimming, running, etc.

Workout routine Know about Soman's workout routine

Soman performs one set of four to five exercises at different times of the day. The exercises include a five-minute plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull-up bar, and another set on the parallel bar. He also performs two minutes of swinging the mugdal or throwing the kettlebell. He also runs a lot and participates in several marathons.

Diet Here's what the 'David' actor's diet plan looks like

Soman had said during an interview that he has gravitated toward vegetarian food. For breakfast, he has nuts, one papaya, one melon, and any seasonal fruit. For lunch, he eats dal khichdi with veggies, rice, and ghee. In the evening, he has black tea with jaggery. His dinner includes a plate of vegetables or khichdi. Before sleeping, he drinks turmeric and jaggery-infused hot water.