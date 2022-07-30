Lifestyle

Diet and fitness secrets of Telugu superstar Ram Charan

Written by Sneha Das Jul 30, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

One of the highest-paid Telugu movie stars and the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan has gained countrywide popularity with his recent epic action drama RRR. The actor is a major fitness freak and underwent a complete physical transformation to achieve his perfectly toned and chiseled body. If you have been curious and dying to know about his fitness routines, you are welcome!

Workout The 'RRR' star works out like a beast!

Charan does incline bench press, barbell floor wiper, abs plate twist, and cable fly to strengthen his chest. He also does a lot of military press, floor shoulder press, scissor kicks, and L-lateral raises with external rotation for strong shoulders and core. For back and biceps, he practices shrugs, bent-over row, hammer curls, and chin-ups. He does squats and barbell lunges for strong legs.

Diet The 'Magadheera' actor's strict diet plan

For breakfast, Charan has two whole eggs, three egg whites, some oats, and almond milk. He has a vegetable soup with croutons as a pre-lunch meal. For lunch, Charan prefers brown rice, chicken breast, and green curry. He eats green vegetables with sweet potato as an evening snack, and for dinner, he usually has mixed green salad, some avocado, and a bowl of nuts.

Fasting period Charan follows a period of fasting for 12 hours post-dinner

Charan is extremely health conscious and particular about his nutrition and diet plan. His devotion helps him make lifestyle changes to fit into the role of any film he signs. After having dinner at 6 pm sharp, the actor follows a period of fasting at least for the next 12 hours, during which he doesn't have any food or water.

Home-cooked meals Charan carries his home-cooked meals to movie sets

Charan's wife and his diet coach Upasana Kamineni Konidela revealed that the diet-conscious actor almost never eats out. He carries home-cooked meals to film sets. According to the diet chart shared by his wife on Instagram, the Rangasthalam actor stays away from dairy, coffee, red meat, wheat, sugary fruits, and alcohol. Also, his diet includes lots of green vegetables, lentils, chicken, and fish.