Instances of Australia recording 20 sixes in an ODI

Australia secured a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The hosts scored 431/2 before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. Australia clobbered a total of 18 sixes, now their third-most in an ODI. Have they ever touched the 20-six mark?

#1 20 sixes vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2023 Yes, Australia have touched the 20-six mark once in ODI history. They hammered exactly 20 maximums in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Dharamshala. Notably, 11 of those sixes were shared by Travis Head (109) and David Warner (81), as Australia slammed 388. The match turned out to be a classic, with NZ falling five runs short.

#2 19 sixes vs India and Pakistan Australia have struck a total of 19 sixes in two different ODIs. The first affair was against India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013. It saw James Faulkner go berserk in Australia's run-chase of 384, albeit in a losing cause. A decade later, the 2023 World Cup encounter witnessed Australia score 367/9 against Pakistan at the same venue. That match also recorded 19 sixes.