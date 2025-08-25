By the numbers: Novak Djokovic owns 75 successive opening-round wins
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 US Open second round after beating American teenager Learner Tien. Although Djokovic won the men's singles first-round clash 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2, it wasn't straightforward. He struggled with 20 unforced errors in the second set. Despite being patchy, the Serb claimed his 75th successive opening-round win at Grand Slams. Djokovic will next face American qualifier Zachary Svajda.
Milestone win for Djokovic
As mentioned, Djokovic won his 75th consecutive men's singles opening-round match at Grand Slams. According to Opta, he became the first player (male or female) in the Open Era to unlock this achievement in main draws. As many as 55 of those 75 first-round victories have come in straight sets. The one against Tien added to this list.
The many firsts of Djokovic
Djokovic made his Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2005, losing his first match, at the Australian Open. His maiden win came at the French Open, when he defeated Robby Ginepri. The 2006 French Open marked the first Grand Slam event where Djokovic crossed the fourth round. His maiden major honor came at the 2008 Australian Open. The Serb defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.
Djokovic's last opening-round loss
It is worth noting that Djokovic has lost only two opening-round matches at Grand Slams, the last of which came in the 2006 Australian Open. He has now taken this incredible unbeaten streak to 75 matches.
Djokovic eyes 25th major title
The last of Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles came at the 2023 US Open. He beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the men's singles final. At 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic also became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era. The Serb is now vying to break Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.