ICA to provide ₹1 lakh benefit to deceased members' spouses

In a major development, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has announced a One-Time Benefit (OTB) of ₹1 lakh for the spouses of its deceased members. The decision was taken during ICA's second board meeting for FY 2025/26 in Bengaluru. The initiative is aimed at providing "financial assistance and recognizing the contributions" of members' families during their time of loss.

Benefit details Eligibility criteria and immediate beneficiaries According to a report by The Indian Express, the ₹1 lakh benefit will be given to eligible spouses after approval. However, it is important to note that this initiative only applies to the spouses of deceased ICA members, excluding International Test Cricketers. The board has approved the lump sum amount with an estimated 50 beneficiaries expected to receive immediate support from this initiative.

Long-term support Ongoing review and potential pension scheme The initiative highlights ICA's dedication to extending support to cricketers' families even after their active careers and during challenging times. The benefit will be reviewed periodically and could be revised based on the board's assessment. This is if the BCCI approves a pension scheme for widows and widowers in the future.

Information More on ICA Founded on July 5, 2019, the ICA is recognized by the BCCI as the sole body representing former Indian cricketers. With over 1,750 members, it has undertaken several initiatives for their welfare.