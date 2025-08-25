'Test cricket mentally challenging, draining': Former captain Rohit Sharma

Months after retiring from Test cricket , former captain Rohit Sharma has highlighted the format's challenges. Speaking at a CEAT event, he said the format is "challenging and draining" but can be managed with proper preparation. The 38-year-old retired from the red-ball format in May this year, having scored over 4,000 runs from 67 Tests. Notably, India played the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia under Rohit.

Game's longevity 'Mentally, it is very challenging' Rohit emphasized the need for longevity in Test cricket, saying, "Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well." He also noted that all cricketers start their journey through First-Class cricket and club matches, which prepare them to handle different situations on the field.

Importance of preparation Importance of preparation Rohit stressed the importance of preparation in cricket, especially for young players. He said that when he started playing, "it was all about having fun." However, as he progressed through age-group cricket and met senior players and coaches, he learned how crucial good preparation is. "When you're very young, you don't understand the importance of preparation," Rohit said.

Mental resilience Need to be mentally fresh Rohit also spoke about the need to be mentally fresh for high performance in Test cricket. He said, "It takes a lot when you're playing the longest format and concentration is something that is the key, because you are speaking about high level performance." The former captain stressed that a lot of work goes into preparation behind the scenes to sustain oneself for longer periods on the field.

Career impact Preparation is key Rohit revealed that a lot of his focus was on how he prepped before a game. "Because once the game starts, it's all about reaction and you react to whatever is thrown at you," he said. "A lot of time was devoted to prep and I'm sure it's not just in cricket, but anywhere, whatever you do with life, I think preparation is the key."