Armaan Jaffer's contract with Pondicherry canceled over UK club commitment

Mumbai cricketer Armaan Jaffer's contract with the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) for the 2025/26 season has been canceled. As per a report by The Times of India, the decision was taken after Jaffer failed to confirm his availability for pre-season inter-state tournaments, as he opted to play club cricket in the UK instead. Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav has been signed as Jaffer's replacement. Here are further details.

Contract cancelation CAP selector's statement on the matter The CAP had earlier sought Jaffer's participation in both 50-over and multi-day inter-state tournaments. However, the batter prioritized playing in the UK over these matches. A selector from CAP expressed disappointment with Jaffer's decision, saying they were surprised by his choice and have now decided to go with an alternate player for the season. Armaan's replacement, Jayant has played six Tests and two ODIs for India.

Defense Kalim Jaffer defends son's decision In defense of his son, Armaan's father Kalim Jaffer said that they had committed to the English club in February and couldn't ditch it later. He added that Armaan had informed CAP about his availability for practice matches on August 26-28 and September 1-3. However, just two days after requesting his birth certificate, CAP canceled Armaan's contract.

Uncertain future Armaan in talks with other teams The cancelation of his contract leaves Armaan without a team for this domestic season. However, Kalim Jaffer said they are communicating with three to four domestic teams and hope something will work out. Meanwhile, Pondicherry is set to appoint Mumbai's Sagar Udeshi as their Ranji Trophy captain, coach, and mentor due to budgetary constraints.