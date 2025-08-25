Former SA captain Dane van Niekerk comes out of retirement

Former South African women's cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk has announced her decision to come out of retirement. The 32-year-old cricketer made the announcement on social media, expressing her excitement at the prospect of representing her country again. Van Niekerk had previously retired from international cricket in 2023. She was unable to make the Women's T20 World Cup squad. Notably, van Niekerk has been added to SA's 20-member group for the pre-World Cup training camp in Durban.

Career highlights Van Niekerk's impressive international record Van Niekerk has had a stellar international cricket career, playing 194 matches for South Africa, including includes 107 WODIs, 86 WT20Is, and one WTest match. She has scored a total of 4,074 runs and picked up 204 wickets in her international career. As captain of South Africa, she led the side in 50 WODIs and 30 WT20Is, with her team winning 44 matches under her leadership.

Injury struggles Injuries kept her out of the game Despite being a key player for South Africa, Van Niekerk battled injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was ruled out for a year due to a lower back injury in 2020. She missed the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand owing to an ankle injury. However, she returned to domestic cricket for Western Province in the 2024/25 season.

Apology issued I sincerely apologize to Cricket South Africa: Van Niekerk Van Niekerk has also apologized to Cricket South Africa (CSA) for how she handled her retirement. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to hopefully represent South Africa again. "I sincerely apologize to Cricket South Africa and the cricket family for how I handled my retirement, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to hopefully one day express my skills again on the international stage," she said in a statement.