Why this pro tennis player had to turn to OnlyFans

Sachia Vickery, a professional tennis player from the United States , has turned to adult content site OnlyFans to fund her career. The decision came after a shoulder injury sidelined her for six months. Despite winning around $2.1 million throughout her 14-year career, Vickery says that the financial reality of being a professional athlete is much tougher than it sounds. Currently, her rank is just outside the top 550.

Financial challenges Spent over $1,00,000 on my career: Vickery Vickery, who clinched her highest world ranking of 73rd in 2018, told CNN that she has spent over $1,00,000 on coaching, fitness, physio, recovery, and MRIs. She said "having a security blanket" in the form of an OnlyFans account has given her "a lot of financial freedom." Vickery revealed she started her OnlyFans journey after Australian player Nick Kyrgios invited her to create pickleball content for the platform's TV channel.

Revenue boost Earnings within 1st 3 months were 6 figures Vickery discovered she could create more intimate content for her OnlyFans account, which has brought in significant revenue. Although she didn't disclose the exact amount, she said that her earnings within the first three months were around six figures. "It's probably more than what I made at the slams and so far, it's only going up," Vickery said.

Content clarification Not a sex worker, says Vickery Despite media reports labeling her a sex worker, Vickery clarified that her OnlyFans content isn't sexual or nude. "I have lingerie content, I have content where I'm really pushing the boundaries, but I'm never fully naked," she said. She also noted that she understands the judgment associated with having an account on such a platform and doesn't care what people think about her.