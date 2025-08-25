Three centurions for a side in an ODI innings

Australia claimed a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa in Mackay. The hosts scored an impressive 431/2 before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head , Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. This was the fifth instance of a side having three centurions in an ODI innings. Here are the other four such instances.

#1 South Africa vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015 The first ODI involving three centurions in an innings SA came in 2015. In the record-breaking ODI against West Indies in Johannesburg, South Africa racked up a mammoth 439/2. The innings saw three centurions in the form of Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers. Notably, de Villiers slammed a 31-ball ton, the fastest in ODI history. He slammed a 44-ball 149.

#2 South Africa vs India, Wankhede, 2015 Later that year, the South African batters unleashed their best against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Electing to bat first, the Proteas clobbered 438/4 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133), and de Villiers (119) hammered tons. In response, the hosts were bowled out for 224, with Kagiso Rabada taking a four-wicket haul.

#3 Netherlands vs England, Amstelveen, 2022 In June 2022, England could have become the first-ever side to record a 500-plus total in ODI history. However, they fell two runs short. The Eoin Morgan-led England flattened the Netherlands by scoring 498/4 in Amstelveen. Phil Salt (122), Dawid Malan (125), and Jos Buttler (162*) slammed tons. The hosts responded with 266 and still lost by 232 runs.