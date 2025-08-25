Listing the 250-plus partnerships against South Africa in ODIs
Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have created a new record by posting the highest-ever opening partnership against South Africa in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The duo added a whopping 250 runs for the first wicket in the third and final ODI in Mackay on Sunday. Both batters slammed hundreds as Australia registered a massive win. On this note, let's look at the 250-plus stands against South Africa in ODIs.
#3
250 - Head & Marsh in Mackay, 2025
Head and Marsh's 250-run partnership in the aforementioned Mackay affair is the third-highest ODI stand against SA. The opening pair gave Australia a flying start as the hosts scripted their second-highest total in ODI cricket (431/2). While Head scored a blistering 143 off just 102 balls, captain Marsh played the second fiddle with a solid 100 off 106 deliveries. Chasing the massive target, South Africa crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 155 runs in 24.5 overs.
#2
257 - Razzaq & Elahi in Gqeberha, 2002
In 2002, Pakistan batters Abdul Razzaq and Saleem Elahi put up an incredible 257-run stand for the second wicket against South Africa in Gqeberha. While Elahi made 135 off 129 balls while opening the innings, Razzaq clocked a 120-ball 112. The duo helped Pakistan post a mammoth total of 335/6. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for just 153 runs in 29 overs, losing by a massive margin of 182 runs.
#1
260 - Salman & Rizwan in Karachi, 2025
Chasing 353 in the Karachi ODI against SA earlier this year, Pakistan were reduced to 91/3. Captain Mohammad Rizwan then joined forces with Salman Agha as the duo added an impressive 260 runs for the fourth wicket. While Rizwan made an unbeaten 122 off 128 balls, Agha dominated the partnership with a 134-run knock off just 103 deliveries. Their stellar performance helped Pakistan win the match with six wickets and as many balls to spare.