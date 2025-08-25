Listing the 250-plus partnerships against South Africa in ODIs

Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have created a new record by posting the highest-ever opening partnership against South Africa in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The duo added a whopping 250 runs for the first wicket in the third and final ODI in Mackay on Sunday. Both batters slammed hundreds as Australia registered a massive win. On this note, let's look at the 250-plus stands against South Africa in ODIs.

#3 250 - Head & Marsh in Mackay, 2025 Head and Marsh's 250-run partnership in the aforementioned Mackay affair is the third-highest ODI stand against SA. The opening pair gave Australia a flying start as the hosts scripted their second-highest total in ODI cricket (431/2). While Head scored a blistering 143 off just 102 balls, captain Marsh played the second fiddle with a solid 100 off 106 deliveries. Chasing the massive target, South Africa crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 155 runs in 24.5 overs.

#2 257 - Razzaq & Elahi in Gqeberha, 2002 In 2002, Pakistan batters Abdul Razzaq and Saleem Elahi put up an incredible 257-run stand for the second wicket against South Africa in Gqeberha. While Elahi made 135 off 129 balls while opening the innings, Razzaq clocked a 120-ball 112. The duo helped Pakistan post a mammoth total of 335/6. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for just 153 runs in 29 overs, losing by a massive margin of 182 runs.