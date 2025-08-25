Decoding Australia's biggest ODI triumphs by runs

Australia thrashed South Africa by a massive 276 runs in the third ODI in Mackay on Sunday. The win came as a consolation for Australia, who eventually lost the three-match series 1-2. The hosts managed a mammoth score of 431/2 in 50 overs. In response, the Proteas perished for just 155. On this note, let's look at Australia's biggest ODI triumphs in terms of runs.

#1 309 vs Netherlands, 2023 The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup saw Australia register the second-biggest win in ODI history, by 309 runs. Scintillating centuries from David Warner (104) and Glenn Maxwell (106) powered the Aussies to 399/8 in the first innings. Notably, Maxwell smashed a 40-ball century, the fastest in ODI World Cups. In response, Australian bowlers never let the Netherlands batters settle in the chase. Adam Zampa claimed four wickets as the Dutch team was all out for just 90 in 21 overs.

#2 276 runs vs South Africa, 2025 Opting to bat first in the aforementioned Mackay ODI, Australia posted a massive total of 431/2 in their 50 overs. The innings was powered by centuries from Travis Head (142), Mitchell Marsh (100), and Cameron Green (118 not out). In response, South Africa crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 155 runs in 24.5 overs. Cooper Connolly took five wickets as the Aussies won by a massive 276 runs.