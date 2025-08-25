Presenting the fastest ODI centuries against South Africa

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green recently smashed his maiden ODI century. This whirlwind knock came in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Having reached the milestone off just 47 balls, Green scripted the second-fastest ODI hundred by an Aussie batter. Meanwhile, here we look at the batters with the fastest ODI tons against South Africa.

#1 Cameron Green - 47 balls Green now tops this list as his hundred in the aforementioned game came off just 47 balls. Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh hammered tons before Green got into the act. The all-rounder, who batted at number three, returned unbeaten on 118 from 55 balls, a knock laced with six fours and eight sixes. His efforts meant the hosts finished at 431/2. In response, the Proteas perished for 155, handing Australia a 276-run win.

#2 Matthew Hayden - 66 balls Green broke the record of his compatriot Matthew Hayden, who tormented SA with a 66-ball hundred in the 2007 World Cup affair in Basseterre. The opener made a stunning 101 off just 68 balls, hammering 14 fours and four sixes during his stay. His destructive knock meant the Men in Yellow posted 377/6 in their allotted 50 overs. The Proteas were folded for 294 in response.