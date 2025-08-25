BCCI-Dream11 ₹358 crore deal officially terminated: All we know
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the termination of its ₹358 crore sponsorship deal with Dream11, the largest real-money gaming company. The decision comes after the Union Cabinet cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The ₹358 crore deal became untenable under the new law, which prohibits advertising fantasy gaming platforms. Here are further details.
Future plans
BCCI will not engage with online gaming platforms
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the end of the partnership, saying, "BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed." He also assured that BCCI will not engage with any such organizations in the future. However, a Dream11 spokesperson is yet to comment on this development.
Sponsorship details
Indian team without jersey sponsor ahead of Asia Cup
Dream Sports, the Dream11 parent company, signed a three-year jersey sponsorship deal with the Indian cricket board in 2023. The termination of this partnership leaves the Indian team without a jersey sponsor ahead of the impending T20 Asia Cup. The tournament is set to begin on September 9 in UAE, leaving the BCCI with limited time to find a replacement sponsor.
Law
All about the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill that was passed last week brings online gaming under a central regulatory framework, giving the government powers to ban real-money games. It also prescribes penal action against operators, advertisers, and financial intermediaries who facilitate such platforms. Offenses have been classified as cognizable and non-bailable with jail terms of up to three years and fines up to ₹1 crore.
Market impact
Potential impact on India's online gaming ecosystem
This move could severely shake up India's online gaming scene. The industry supports about 2 lakh jobs and brings in ₹25,000 crore from foreign investors. Experts warn that a blanket ban could mean mass layoffs, struggling startups, and a big drop of around ₹20,000 crore in tax revenue. By not distinguishing between games of skill and chance, smaller gaming companies might face even tougher times ahead.