How India passed Online Gaming Law in just 4 days

India has swiftly enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, completing the legislative process in a record 96 hour. The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on August 19 and passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on August 20 and 21, respectively. By August 22 evening, it had secured President Droupadi Murmu's assent, officially becoming law. The swift legislative process is one of the fastest in recent parliamentary history.

Regulatory changes Bill bans real-money games, prescribes penalties The new law brings online gaming under a central regulatory framework, giving the government powers to ban real-money games. It also prescribes penal action against operators, advertisers, and financial intermediaries who facilitate such platforms. Offenses have been classified as cognizable and non-bailable with jail terms of up to three years and fines up to ₹1 crore. The law also establishes a new Online Gaming Authority, responsible for registering games, addressing consumer complaints, and overseeing regulatory compliance.

Social impact Government's stand on online gaming The government has been vocal about the social costs of real-money gaming, including addiction and debt. Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that these social costs outweigh the economic contributions of this sector. However, he also clarified that e-sports and online social games are not banned. Instead, they will be promoted under government-backed schemes.

Controversy Opposition raises concerns, industry warns of job losses Some opposition leaders have criticized the government for fast-tracking the bill without consultation. However, Vaishnaw maintains that there is a general consensus across political lines about the dangers of online money gaming. Industry bodies such as All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have raised alarms that this law could harm the legitimate skill-gaming industry and jeopardize jobs and investments.