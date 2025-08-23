CBI raids properties linked to Reliance Communications

Why Anil Ambani is being probed by CBI and ED

By Mudit Dube 12:25 pm Aug 23, 202512:25 pm

What's the story

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided properties linked to Reliance Communications and its promoter director Anil Ambani. The raids were conducted in connection with an alleged large-scale bank fraud. As per TOI, an FIR has also been registered by the CBI. The action comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Ambani for nearly 10 hours on August 5, as part of a money laundering investigation involving multiple bank loan frauds worth over ₹17,000 crore.