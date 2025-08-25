Teams with most sixes against South Africa in an ODI
What's the story
Australia claimed a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The hosts scored an impressive 431/2 before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. Australia clobbered a total of 18 sixes, now the second-most by a side against SA in an ODI.
#2
Australia: 18 sixes in Mackay, 2025
As mentioned, Australia aggregated 18 sixes in the 2025 Mackay ODI against South Africa. They rode on remarkable knocks from Head, Marsh, and Green. Head's 103-ball 142 saw him smoke 17 fours and 5 sixes, while Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 5). Green slammed an unbeaten 118 off just 55 balls (6 fours and 8 sixes).
Information
Most sixes for a batter versus SA in an ODI
As per Cricbuzz, Green now owns the second-most sixes for Australia in an ODI against South Africa. He is only behind Ricky Ponting, who slammed 9 sixes in his 2006 Johannesburg carnage against South Africa.
#1
England: 19 sixes in Kimberley, 2023
Australia are only behind England, who hammered 19 sixes against South Africa in the 2023 Kimberley ODI. Being invited to bat, the visitors racked up 346/7 in 50 overs. The innings was backed up by tons from Dawid Malan (118) and Jos Buttler (131). Mooen Ali also smashed a 23-ball 41 (2 fours and 4 sixes). England later won by 59 runs.