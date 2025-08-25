Teams with most sixes against South Africa in an ODI

Australia claimed a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The hosts scored an impressive 431/2 before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head , Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. Australia clobbered a total of 18 sixes, now the second-most by a side against SA in an ODI.

#2 Australia: 18 sixes in Mackay, 2025 As mentioned, Australia aggregated 18 sixes in the 2025 Mackay ODI against South Africa. They rode on remarkable knocks from Head, Marsh, and Green. Head's 103-ball 142 saw him smoke 17 fours and 5 sixes, while Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 5). Green slammed an unbeaten 118 off just 55 balls (6 fours and 8 sixes).

Information Most sixes for a batter versus SA in an ODI As per Cricbuzz, Green now owns the second-most sixes for Australia in an ODI against South Africa. He is only behind Ricky Ponting, who slammed 9 sixes in his 2006 Johannesburg carnage against South Africa.