South Africa suffered their worst-ever defeat in One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Sunday. The Proteas were bowled out for a mere 155 runs in 24.5 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 432 runs in the third and final ODI of the series against Australia in Mackay. On this note, let's decode the biggest ODI defeats for South Africa in terms of runs.

#1 276 runs vs Australia, 2025 Australia's top three batsmen, Travis Head (142), captain Mitchell Marsh (100), and Cameron Green (118*), all scored centuries in the aforementioned match, taking Australia to a mammoth total of 431/2. South Africa's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with none of the batsmen crossing Dewald Brevis's score of 49. Cooper Connolly wreaked havoc with his left-arm spin, taking five wickets. His efforts meant SA were folded for 155 in just 24.5 overs, losing the contest by a massive 276 runs.

#2 243 runs vs India, 2023 South Africa's only other ODI defeat by over 200 runs came against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match in Kolkata. Virat Kohli (101) and Shreyas Iyer (77) helped India post 326/5 while batting first. The Men in Blue then bowled out the Proteas for just 83 in 27.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets as SA lost by 243 runs. None of the SA batters could even touch the 15-run mark in the game.