Which team owns most bilateral ODI series wins vs Australia? 

Australia recently defeated South Africa by 276 runs in the third and final ODI of their series in Mackay. It was a dead rubber match as SA had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, marking their ninth bilateral ODI series victory over Australia. On this note, let's look at the teams with the most bilateral ODI series victories over the Aussies (3+ matches in series).

#1 South Africa - 9 South Africa have now defeated Australia in five bilateral ODI series on the bounce. As per Cricbuzz, the two teams have been involved in 15 ODI series, out of which nine have landed in South Africa's favor. The Proteas team, hence, now tops this list. The Men in Yellow own just four ODI series triumphs against SA, as the remaining two series ended in draws.

#2 England - 8 South Africa broke the tie with Australia's arch-rivals England, who boast eight ODI series victories against the six-time ODI World Cup winners. The Ashes rivals have so far participated in 21 ODI series overall. 13 of these series landed in Australia's favor as there were no drawn affairs. Notably, England last won an ODI series against the Men in Yellow in 2018.