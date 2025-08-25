Australian batters with most sixes in an ODI versus SA
What's the story
Australia claimed a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The hosts scored an impressive 431/2 before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. Green hammered 8 sixes, now the second-most for Australia in an ODI against South Africa.
#1
Ricky Ponting: 9 sixes in Johannesburg, 2006
Former Australian batter Ricky Ponting clobbered 9 sixes in his 2006 Johannesburg carnage against South Africa. He slammed a 105-ball 164 (13 fours and 9 sixes), powering Australia to a record 434/4 in 50 overs. However, Ponting's blitz was overpowered by Herschelle Gibbs's 175. ' The heroics of Gibbs helped South Africa record the highest successful run-chase in ODI history.
#2
Cameron Green: 8 sixes in Mackay, 2025
As mentioned, Green is the latest entrant on this elite list. The Aussie all-rounder hammered 8 sixes in his 55-ball 118* against the Proteas in Mackay. Notably, Green scored the second-fastest ODI century by an Australian, reaching his hundred in just 47 balls. This was Green's maiden hundred in the ODI format and his third 50-plus score overall.
Do you know?
18 sixes by Australia
Australia's innings in Mackay was laced with 18 sixes. Only thrice have they smashed more in an ODI innings. The Aussies also tallied the second-most sixes hit by a team against South Africa after 19 sixes by England in Kimberley in 2023.