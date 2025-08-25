Australian batters with most sixes in an ODI versus SA

Australia claimed a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The hosts scored an impressive 431/2 before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. Green hammered 8 sixes, now the second-most for Australia in an ODI against South Africa.

#1 Ricky Ponting: 9 sixes in Johannesburg, 2006 Former Australian batter Ricky Ponting clobbered 9 sixes in his 2006 Johannesburg carnage against South Africa. He slammed a 105-ball 164 (13 fours and 9 sixes), powering Australia to a record 434/4 in 50 overs. However, Ponting's blitz was overpowered by Herschelle Gibbs's 175. ' The heroics of Gibbs helped South Africa record the highest successful run-chase in ODI history.

#2 Cameron Green: 8 sixes in Mackay, 2025 As mentioned, Green is the latest entrant on this elite list. The Aussie all-rounder hammered 8 sixes in his 55-ball 118* against the Proteas in Mackay. Notably, Green scored the second-fastest ODI century by an Australian, reaching his hundred in just 47 balls. This was Green's maiden hundred in the ODI format and his third 50-plus score overall.