Neil Patrick Harris joins 'Doctor Who': Examining all new entries

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 14, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Neil Patrick Harris's role in the series has not yet been revealed.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris is joining Doctor Who. Going by showrunner Russell T Davies's Instagram post, Harris will not be among the good guys. Davies shared a photo of Harris in costume while announcing the news. Davies is returning to Doctor Who after over a decade following his departure from the show in 2009-2010. Here's more about the new additions.

The upcoming season of the series is special for more reasons than one.

As mentioned earlier, it marks Davies's re-entry.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who were a part of Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010, are also set to return to the series for its 60th anniversary.

They will be reprising their roles as the Doctor and his companion Donna Noble.

Quote Harris will be playing 'greatest enemy Doctor has ever faced'

In the photo shared by Davies, Harris can be seen in a gray hairdo, vintage pince-nez glasses, and leather belted apron over a woolen vest and bowtie. "Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it's an honor and a hoot. Have fun (sic)!" Davies wrote on Instagram.

Details Ncuti Gatwa has come on board to play 14th Doctor

Actor Ncuti Gatwa, best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education, has joined Doctor Who to play the 14th Time Lord. He will take over the mantle from Jodie Whittaker. The 29-year-old is the first black actor to play the lead role. Gatwa will star alongside Harris when the series drops in 2023, the year of its 60th anniversary.

Information 'Heartstopper' star Yasmin Finney will play the character Rose

Gatwa is not the only Netflix star to join the show. Yasmin Finney, well known after the streaming giant's popular series Heartstopper, has also joined BBC's iconic science fiction show. Finney will play a character named Rose. "We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changed the world, and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!" Davies had said.