Pooja Bhatt celebrates five years of abstinence from alcohol

Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram and described how sobriety has been life-changing for her

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday celebrated five years of abstinence from alcohol and credited her sobriety for keeping her "afloat" through emotional upheavals. Bhatt took to Instagram and described how sobriety has been life-changing for her. For the longest time, I chased love in all corners but when the universe "introduced" me to sobriety, it became "the love of my life," Bhatt said.

Sobriety breaks down your defenses and reveals your soul: Bhatt

"A demanding yet fulfilling lover, sobriety breaks down your defenses, bares and reveals your soul, calls out any and all bulls, yet clasps your hand tight and ensures you make it through many uncertain nights," she said.

Bhatt has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol

Bhatt, known for her starring turns in acclaimed films of the 1990s like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Zakhm, has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol. She had previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the "trap of addiction and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself."

No room for a third in my life currently: Bhatt

In her Instagram post, Bhatt said it has been almost five years of her being sober and called it a "deeply gratifying relationship." "One that has helped me weather many vicious storms, kept me afloat through great loss, and grounded through a supposed revival of fortune and fame. There's no room for a third in my life at this point," she said.

Bhatt was last seen in Netflix series 'Bombay Begums'

My priority for the first time ever, is myself, she added. The actor was last seen in the Alankrita Shrivastava-created Netflix series, Bombay Begums. Bhatt's next is R Balki's thriller feature. The currently untitled film also stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.