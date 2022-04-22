Entertainment

5 trashy reality TV shows on Netflix you can binge-watch

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 22, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Ready to switch off your brain?

Reality TV shows are scripted, yes. They are also considered trashy by many as they hardly add any value to your daily life. If at all, they have the potential to make you hate your life. But it's the heavy doses of entertainment and drama they provide you with that make them so appealing. So, let's discuss five such reality shows streaming on Netflix.

#1 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians gives you drama, catfights, fashion, flashy lifestyles, and a lot of gossips. To watch the Kardashian-Jenner siblings talk about their lives around their kitchen island and conduct staged fights feels entertaining. The fact that the show mostly has no dull moments works the most in its favor. This is why it was one of the longest-running reality shows.

#2 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills takes you through the lives of several women in the posh locality of Beverly Hills. "The women attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye," reads the synopsis of the 11-season-long show.

#3 'The Circle'

A show based on social media, The Circle gained popularity because of its relevance. In the show, the contestants live in an apartment complex but cannot see each other. They connect through a propriety site where they build their profiles as per their liking and that's where they chat. And, the catch? They choose how they want to portray themselves to avoid getting eliminated.

#4 'Bling Empire'

Bling Empire is the first American reality television series that has US-based East Asians in its main cast. Dubbed to be the real-life Crazy Rich Asians (2018), it shows us how the wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites live in the Los Angeles area. In the main cast, one can spot billionaire influencer Jaime Xie and fashion designer Kane Lim, among others.

#5 'Love is Blind'

Love is Blind rounds up the list. In this dating reality television series, people are put into pods and are asked to converse before seeing the other person. "Nick and Vanessa Lachey (the presenters) host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person," reads the synopsis on Netflix. Happy binge-watching!