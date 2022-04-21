Entertainment

Marvel, Sony-backed 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' not arriving this year

Marvel, Sony-backed 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' not arriving this year

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 21, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Miles Morales leads 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and its sequels (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpiderVerse)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not releasing on October 7 this year. The Marvel and Sony-backed superhero film will now arrive on June 2, 2023, eight months after its scheduled release. Writer and producer of the film Christopher Miller tweeted that this will give their team "more time to make it great." The film also has undergone a slight change in its title.

Context Why does this story matter?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first installment of the two-part sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, released in 2018.

Made on a budget of $90M, the computer animated superhero film had earned a stellar $375.5M.

At the 91st Academy Awards, it was the first non-Disney/Pixar film to grab a trophy in the Best Animated Feature category.

So, expectations from the sequel are high!

Information Movie title changed, too

In addition to the delay in release date, the film also underwent a minor change in its title. The original was called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Now, the 'Part One' bit has been omitted from the film's name. Sony's tweet further revealed that the second part Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II will get released on March 29, 2024.

Twitter Post See the tweet here:

A shift in the multi-verse.



🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5Nz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 21, 2022

Details Plot, voice stars

Shameik Moore (Cut Throat City) will voice Miles Morales or Spider-Man again. In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Morales embarks on an adventure across the multiverse with Spider-Woman or Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). A new team of Spider-People gets formed and they face a powerful villain. Apart from Moore and Steinfeld, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-stars Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara or Spider-Man 2099.

Instead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, another Sony-backed animated film will now get released on October 7, 2022. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will advance from its originally planned premiere date of November 18, 2022 to target the October 7-9 weekend. Apart from these two, Sony's Madame Web and The Equalizer 3 also received their release dates in July 7, 2023 and September 1, 2023, respectively.