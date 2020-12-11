Following the launch of the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G in China, OPPO will unveil the third smartphone in the line-up, the Reno5 Pro+ 5G, on December 24. The company has also shared a render of the phone, giving us a glimpse into its design features. It is tipped to come with a 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a Sony IMX766 sensor.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera module including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

