Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 01:15 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Following the launch of the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G in China, OPPO will unveil the third smartphone in the line-up, the Reno5 Pro+ 5G, on December 24.
The company has also shared a render of the phone, giving us a glimpse into its design features. It is tipped to come with a 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a Sony IMX766 sensor.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will sport a quad rear camera module including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie shooter.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be revealed during the launch on December 24. However, looking at its specifications and features, the handset is expected to cost CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs. 50,600).
