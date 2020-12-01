Samsung is gearing up to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy M02, in India in the coming days. In the latest update, the support page of the handset has gone live on the company's website. The support page doesn't reveal any specifications of the Galaxy M02 but reports suggest it will offer entry-level hardware, dual rear cameras, and a plastic body.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will feature a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is likely to bear a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will pack an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02 will reportedly draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?